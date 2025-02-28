The American guitar manufacturer Gibson and the peripheral developer CRKD are teaming up to create a new set of controllers, based on the design of the iconic Gibson Les Paul (thanks VGC!).

The controller seems to be primarily made to work with Epic Games and Harmonix's 2023 rhythm title Fortnite Festival but is also stated to be functional with a bunch of other titles too, including Clone Hero, YARG, Rock Band 4, and a collection of other much older Guitar Hero and Rock Band games for PS3 via a built-in Legacy Mode (for PlayStation consoles) available in select models

These games include:

The guitar controller comes in four different variations, which are based around two designs - the Encore and Pro Edition. The Encore Edition comes in a Black Tribal colour scheme and features a mechanical strum button and standard fret buttons, while the Pro Edition instead comes with a Blueberry Burst design and switches out some parts for mechanical fret buttons and a Hall Effect Strum Bar with Haptic Feedback.

Both are available in a multi-platform version that's said to be compatible with PC and PC handhelds, Switch, Android, PS3, PS4|PS5 (via Legacy Mode), in addition to another version specifically designed to work with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Android, and PC. Unfortunately, it should be highlighted that the Xbox versions won't work with any of the PlayStation devices.

You can pre-order the controllers now at the link above. They are expected to ship in June of this year.