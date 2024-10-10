The MSX2 version of T&E Soft's fantasy shooter Undeadline is heading to the Nintendo Switch on October 17th, as part of D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues (as spotted by Gosokkyu).

Originally released in 1989 for MSX2/MSX2+, the game was later ported to the X68000 and the Sega Mega Drive and has since received a couple of physical reissues courtesy of BEEP (the MSX2 and X68000 versions specifically).

The game is a vertical shooter that takes place in a land where the boundary between demons and humans has started to erode. It sees players select from one of three heroes (either a fighter, wizard, or a ninja) who are tasked with fending off an army of monsters in the hopes of finding a way to restore peace to the kingdom.

The game contains seven levels to play through — each of which contains a boss. The first six of these (forest, cemetery, ruins, rocks, cavern, and dungeons) can be beaten in any order, while the final level will only unlock once you have successfully cleared all of the other stages.

Once players have beaten any of the earlier stages, they will also earn experience, which they can then use to upgrade certain attributes (including strength, MP, dexterity, and agility).

Something worth noting with this release is that the game's text remains untranslated, as with all previous EGGCONSOLE releases. As a result, it may be worth tracking down the original files and taking advantage of the unofficial English fan translation, if you want to get the full experience.