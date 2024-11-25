A native port of the Nintendo 64 game Star Fox 64 is currently in development for the PC (as spotted by PC Gamer).

The news was revealed over the weekend on the Harbour Masters 64 Discord — an online community of developers dedicated to bringing N64 games to PC — and was shown off shortly after in a stream from the Star Fox 64 speedrunner Rakanai. It is the work of Sonic Dreamcaster and Samplywx and is expected to launch sometime in December, with the port having just hit Beta.

On the live stream, which is now uploaded as a VOD on YouTube, Rakanai went over some of the exciting new features that are coming to the in-development port, such as support for higher framerates, full controller mapping, and the ability to disable LOD (to avoid models using lower poly versions at a distance), as well as various debug options, cheats, and options for the Hit+ 64 community.

It all looks really promising, but, as Rakanai notes, there are still some small issues that need to be taken care of ahead of release, with the streamer highlighting that the multiplayer is still not functional and that the team behind the project has not yet finished working on the desert level Titania, which currently contains a bunch of graphical errors. Nevertheless, we'll be keeping a close eye on the port's progress over the next few weeks and will try to update you once it is available.

As is the case with most ports of this nature, just bear in mind that you'll need to source your own copy of the original ROM in order to play it.