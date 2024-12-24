Infidelity – the talented developer behind many NES ports to the SNES – has just released his latest project, just in time for Christmas.

This time, we've got the entire NES Ninja Gaiden trilogy in a single ROM file, complete with CD-quality MSU-1 music supplied by Batty. These ports also reduce slowdown and sprite flicker, thanks to the more powerful hardware.

Here it is, my latest port from NES to SNES, and it's a multicart! Thank you to my Patreons during this wild ride, huge thanks to batty, for doing all of the MSU-1 arrangements! Happy Holidays, please enjoy, see you in 2025! December 20, 2024

One of the bonus features included in all three games is the ability to cycle through various colour palettes by pressing the Select button.

This ROM includes Ninja Gaiden (1988), Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos (1990) and Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom (1991). It's worth noting that this is different to the existing SNES Ninja Gaiden Trilogy, which was released in 1995.