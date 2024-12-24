Duke Nukem was, at one point, one of the most recognisable characters in the world of gaming.

The character first appeared in a couple of side-scrolling action titles, but it was thanks to the success of Duke Nukem 3D that he was genuinely propelled into the big time. This was followed by a series of titles which kept Duke in the limelight, until the much-delayed Duke Nukem Forever came along and damaged the character's stature.

While Duke has had a new lease of life thanks to a pair of Evercade collections, Jon St John – the voice actor behind the character's iconic dialogue – feels that it's time for the politically incorrect hero to kick ass and chew bubblegum once more.

I wonder if I could raise enough money to BUY the Duke Nukem franchise through a kickstarter? No clue how much is... Posted by Jon St John on Friday, December 20, 2024

"I wonder if I could raise enough money to BUY the Duke Nukem franchise through a Kickstarter?" he asks on Facebook (thanks, Vice). "No clue how much is needed, or if enough people would back it, but this iconic character deserves to game on! Your thoughts?"

It's not entirely clear if St John (who, fact fans, also voices Big the Cat from Sonic Adventure) is being totally serious with this post, but would you back such a crowdfunding campaign? Do you think the current rights holder, Gearbox Software, would be willing to entertain such an idea? Let us know what you think in the comments below.