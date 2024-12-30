Today marks the 30th birthday of NEC and Hudson's PC-FX system, a Japan-only sequel to the PC Engine / TG-16 which sadly failed to set the gaming world alight.

Despite only selling 300,000 units, the PC-FX still has its fans – as is evidenced by the fact that a group of talented and resourceful individuals have produced an English-language patch for Team Innocent: The Point of No Return - G.C.P.O.SS, a survival horror title which launched alongside the console in 1994.

"Team Innocent: The Point of No Return - G.C.P.O.SS plunges players into a futuristic saga of mystery and survival," says the group behind this patch. "The story begins with the Galactic Police uncovering a horrifying secret: a rogue scientist, Cronus, has been conducting forbidden genetic experiments on humans. In a daring rescue, the police chief saves three young girls, each marked by the results of these experiments."

Fifteen years pass, and those girls – Saki, Lilis, and Ariel – are now adults and are serving in the Galactic Police force. Troubled by their past, the trio embark on individual quests to uncover the truth.

Team Innocent uses pre-rendered backgrounds and 2D sprites and employs fixed camera angles similar to Alone in the Dark and Resident Evil. As PC-FX never made it outside of Japan, no official English version exists.

This unofficial translation is thanks to Elmer, EsperKnight and Derek Pascarella (programming / hacking), Filler (translation) and Eien ni Hen and Josh / hasnopants (editing). Pascarella also acts as the project manager for the patch.

You can find more information – as well as instructions on how to apply the patch – here.