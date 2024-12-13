The Game Awards took place last night, and delivered a cavalcade of surprising announcements – many of which will have been of particular interest to fans of classic gaming.

While the event was punctuated by some new releases – such as Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, FromSoftware's Elden Ring: Nightreign and Hazelight's Split Fiction, there were plenty of new titles which are able to call upon decades of history and recognition.

Here are some of the highlights we've picked out from a pretty exciting night.

Virtua Fighter

Sega finally announced a new entry in the Virtua Fighter series, which is being developed by Ryu ga Gotoku Studio.

We got to see some short footage of Akira and Sarah Bryant locked in combat, but no confirmed platforms as yet – although it would be safe to say that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be getting this, along with PC.