We've celebrated some pretty significant anniversaries recently, with the Sega Saturn and Sony PlayStation both turning 30.

However, lost in all of this excitement and celebration is another 30th birthday – and it belongs to Sega's much-maligned 32X add-on.

The Genesis / Mega Drive add-on was designed to retain the massive user base Sega had in North America. It launched in that territory on November 21st, 1994, coming to Europe in the same month and Japan on December 3rd.

Designed as a "bridge" between the 16-bit and 32-bit generations, 32X shared architectural similarities with Saturn and hosted arcade ports like After Burner, Space Harrier, Virtua Racing and Virtua Fighter, but it ultimately failed to sell in the numbers needed to guarantee long-term support. Less than a million units were sold.

Only 40 games were ever released for the 32X, some of which were little more than slightly enhanced Genesis titles, and Sega abandoned the platform in 1996 to focus all of its energies on Saturn.

While Sega's missteps during this period are manifold and well documented, some people – such as Sega producer Yosuke Okunari – have laid the blame squarely at the feet of the 32X. The add-on was a needless distraction that prevented the company from focusing its attention on the 32-bit war.

Are you a fan of 32X? Let us know your memories with a comment below.