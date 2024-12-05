Pre-orders are now open for the promising Mega Drive / Genesis shoot 'em up ZPF, following its successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year.

So if you happened to miss the chance to back it then, and have been regretting your decision ever since, now represents the perfect opportunity to make amends, with the game's publisher Mega Cat Studios offering a bunch of different options for picking a copy.

ZPF, in case you're in need of a quick refresher, is a new sidescrolling shoot 'em up from the developer ZPF Team (Perry "Gryzor" Sessions, Mikael Tillander, and Jamie "JGVex" Vance), inspired by games like Lords of Thunder, Forgotten Worlds, Elemental Master, and Thunder Force 3 & 4.

It's been in development for several years now, after the developers met on the system11 forums, and is being built using Stéphane Dalongeville's SGDK, with some custom C code to optimize the development kit for their needs.

Right now, the publisher is selling the game on BackerKit. So, if you'd like, you can pre-order the game as a $50 cart, a $60 complete-in-box option, or a $150 limited edition copy.

There are also a bunch of collectibles being offered on the site, including an art book, a diorama, postcards, stickers, and the game's soundtrack on both vinyl and CD. The game will be released in Q1 2025.