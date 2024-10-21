Last week, a group of Doom fans released Doom CD32X Fusion — a brand new version of the fanmade Doom 32X Resurrection — that takes full advantage of Sega CD32X to bring an amazing new Doom experience to players.

As pointed out by its creators, this technically makes it the first non-FMV to take full advantage of Sega's Tower of Power, with the library of official games for the CD32X exclusively including FMV titles like Corpse Killer, Fahrenheit, Night Trap, Slam City with Scottie Pippen, Supreme Warrior, and Surgical Strike (which was exclusive to Brazil).

As stated in the credits, @Vic and @ChillyWilly were the main programmers on the project, with the game's maps being handled by @Mittens0407, @Vic and @Wavy. The game also featured musical contributions from @Some Spoony Bard, @Molkirill, and others, while Austin "@amackert" Mackert, @Barone, and more had a hand in quality assurance.





Among some of Doom CD32X Fusion's included features are a more faithful port of Ultimate Doom that adds in missing levels and expands pre-existing maps to more closely resemble its PC counterpart, a nearly complete port of Doom II, ports of various maps from expansions like TNT: Evilution, and all of the pre-existing maps from Doom 32X Resurrection v3.2. In total, the game is reported to boast over 100 levels and also features 96 FM tracks, which have either been ported over or recreated from scratch by its small team.

It even includes a development WAD, letting you create your own games, which you can apparently burn onto a CD to enjoy with friends.

Here's a list of the new engine and gameplay features, provided by the developers:

-Support for CD-ROM loaded content: maps, sounds, music, title screens, additional textures

-Doom 2 power-ups, the Super Shotgun, map specials and monsters (barring the Arch Vile, Pain Elemental and SS soldier)

-PC-compatible maps you can modify with standard editing tools

-Working Light amplification visor power-up from Doom 1

-Correct speeds for Cacodemon, Baron and BFG projectiles

-High resolution weapon sprites

-Mid-textures support: fences, windows, etc

-Decals for composite textures (used on switches and decorations)

-Over 200 textures over 32X Resurrection

-Maps use the texture set stored on the cartridge but may also use additional textures loaded from the CD at the expense of 32X RAM to overcome the limitation

-WAD selection screen based on CD contents

-Music test in file browser

-PCM samples playback support in VGM music driver

-Support for streaming PCM music format for SegaCD (SPCM)

-Fine-tuned palette to more closely match the original

-Status bar that closely matches the PC version

-Sound cue upon finding a secret area

-Multiple screen resolutions: 160x90, 224x128, 256x144, 320x180

-Removed pixel doubling of low-res modes and the "high color" mode

-D-pad can now be mapped to YABC buttons on the gamepad to emulate the WASD setup

-And more!

You can download the mod now from Doomworld. You will need legal copies of Ultimate Doom and Doom 2, the complete Tower of Power setup (Mega Drive/Genesis + SegaCD + 32X), a flash cart, and a CD-R (to burn the ISO image). Emulation is also an option, with the dev team recommending Ares as the emulator of choice.