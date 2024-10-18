The Quarter Arcades series has been going from strength to strength over the past few years, and now includes hits such as Pac-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Space Invaders.

Recently, the range has expanded to include some more Taito classics, including Elevator Action, Qix and Zoo Keeper.

A selection of those cabs have recently arrived at Taito's Japanese office, and some of its staffers have been going hands-on with them.

ELEVATOR ACTION, ZOO KEEPER, BUBBLE BOBBLE & QIX Quarter Arcades have arrived at TAITO's Tokyo HQ where some of their staff got their hands on them... 🧵 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/457YQjVuEe October 16, 2024

These include Tetsuo Egawa (producer of the Egret II Mini), Shungo Haraguchi and Kurie Oishi – who are shown below playing the tiny replicas of some of Taito's most famous coin-ops.

If you fancy getting your hands on one of these, then you can use the links below.

