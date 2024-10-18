A team of indie developers are creating a new side-scrolling fighter for the SNES called Triple Impact.

@gangeek_style, @MisterDigifox and @landsat77 are the trio involved, and they've been working on the game for a short while now.

It clearly takes inspiration from fellow SNES fighters such as Final Fight and Rushing Beat, and, as you can see from the footage below – which is from May this year – it's shaping up very nicely indeed.

It even has a cool Mode 7 title screen, just like many other classic SNES titles: