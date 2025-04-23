23 Konami Mobile Games Have Just Been Saved, Including Gradius, Castlevania and Parodius Titles

We have another exciting update to share from the feature phone preservation community.

Yesterday, on social media, RockmanCosmo revealed that a remarkable 23 titles, developed for i-Mode compatible Japanese feature phones by Konami, had been dumped and preserved online. The majority of these titles had previously been considered "lost media" due to Konami pulling its Konami Net DX offline in 2016 and i-Mode-compatible phones falling out of use.

The incredible haul was dumped online by an anonymous user and, as Cosmo detailed, includes the keitai-exclusive titles Gradius NEO and Gradius NEO Imperial, as well as Castlevania, TwinBee, and Parodius titles.

Gradius Neo was originally launched in February 2004 for i-Mode and Yahoo keitai-compatible phones and was also eventually released for EZWeb phones as well. It featured five stages, each containing its own boss, and notably was the first game in the series to give players the ability to control the formation of their multiples, predating Gradius V for the PS2. It lets players set up to six different formations, adding an extra layer of strategy to the game.

Gradius NEO Imperial, meanwhile, was launched in March 2004, again for i-Mode and Yahoo keitai phones, and also later got a BREW version, via EZWeb (though we couldn't find any info on exactly when). It again featured five stages, allowing players to take control of a defecting enemy who has hijacked the large warship Big Core from the previous Gradius games. One of its defining features was its left-scrolling perspective, which was a change from earlier entries in the series.

An anonymous user preserved a whopping 23 Konami i-mode games, including the the keitai-exclusive Gradius NEO and its sequel Gradius NEO Imperial. The full list of games is in the replies. The DoJa 5.1 SDK does not run these games very well, in addition to poor sound emulation. pic.twitter.com/3bD5THZT2L April 3, 2025

Here is the full list of games that have been preserved:

Akumajō Densetsu

Akumajō Dracula N920i

Biomiracle I’m Upa

Deta Na! TwinBee 1

Deta Na! TwinBee 2

Esper Dream N901iC Version

Gradius 2

Gradius Complete

Gradius II Part 1

Gradius II Part 2

Gradius NEO

Gradius NEO Imperial

Green Beret

I am Dracula-kun A

I am Dracula-kun B

Love Warrior Nicoru

Parodius

Parodius Da! Part 1, 2, 3

Salamander

Space Manbow

Super Contra

TwinBee

Wai Wai World

If you want to learn more about the ongoing efforts to save Japanese keitai games, you should head over to the Keitai Wiki Discord, which is where you'll find more information on these games and the ongoing efforts to save them from becoming lost forever.