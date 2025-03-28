Yesterday's shock announcement that Konami and M2 are bundling up key Gradius entries along with a brand-new entry in the Salamander spin-off series was very welcome indeed, but it didn't take long for some concerned fans to spot potential problems with the upcoming Gradius Origins collection.

The most obvious is that this isn't an exhaustive compendium of the Gradius (and Salamander) lineage; there are some notable titles missing, such as Gradius Gaiden and Gradius V—a pair of titles which many feel are the best in the entire franchise.

There's no Gradius IV, either, and the handheld entries—such as Gradius Advance and the two monochrome Game Boy outings—are also absent. Finally, M2 had a chance to resurrect its WiiWare exclusive Gradius ReBirth here (now sadly unobtainable unless you resort to emulation), which feels like a huge missed opportunity.

As much as I'm glad those releases on modern plateforms, especially under the M2 Shottriggers banner, the Nes versions of Gradius 1-2 and the Snes version of Gradius 3 are more balanced and much more enjoyable in my opinion. Very cool compilation. But very incomplete and frustrating too. — Arnaud Calistri (1040STF) (@calistri.bsky.social) 2025-03-27T23:41:32.867Z

It won't be definitive if it doesn't include the home console versions. — André Teixeira (@reAndre_MT) March 27, 2025

Then there's the fact that this pack only includes the arcade versions of each game. As noted by some fans, the home ports—while lacking some content and generally being less impressive visually—were actually balanced better, and it would have been nice to see them included here.

Of course, Konami and M2 could argue that this was never intended to be the 'ultimate' Gradius collection; the 'Origins' in the title suggests as much. Also, in the past, Konami has divided franchises up into multiple packs—Castlevania has three such collections (Anniversary, Advance and Dominus) recently. Perhaps we'll get a second Gradius pack in the future?

Even so, it's slightly frustrating to see a Gradius compendium which is missing some of the franchise's best entries—especially as previous packs, like 2006's Gradius Collection / Portable on PSP, include the likes of Gradius Gaiden.

Are you happy with Gradius Origins? Let us know with a comment, and don't forget to vote in the poll, too.