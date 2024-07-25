Konami's Gradius series is peppered with amazing titles, but Gradius V – which turned 20 this week – arguably ranks right at the very top.

Developed almost solely by the legendary Japanese studio Treasure, this PS2 exclusive hit Japanese store shelves on July 22nd 2004, securing rave reviews thanks to its stern challenge, amazing Hitoshi Sakimoto soundtrack and brilliant visuals. Praise was also given to the way the game updated elements of the Gradius franchise without losing touch with what makes the series so compelling.

What's truly remarkable about this game is that it's never received a re-release in all that time, outside of being made available for download on PS3.

While other notable Treasure shmups—such as Ikaruga and Radiant Silvergun—have been made available on other systems, Gradius V remains locked in the past. This is tragic when you consider it's not only one of the best instalments in the franchise but also one of Treasure's most accomplished shooters.

Are you a fan of Gradius V? Would you like to see a HD remaster at some point? Let us know by posting a comment below.