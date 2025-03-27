Konami has announced a new Gradius collection, entitled Gradius Origins, during today's Nintendo Switch Direct.

The collection will feature various classic games from across Konami's popular arcade shoot 'em up series (including a bunch of versions taken from different regions and launch years), as well as a brand new sequel to Salamander, called Salamander III.

Each of these will come equipped with a range of options, with Konami teasing a rewind ability, quick save & quick load, in addition to easy, invincible, and training modes, and sound galleries, visual galleries, and more. As expected, there are also online rankings to compete in, which will also reportedly feature a replay gallery.

The new collection will arrive on August 7th for Nintendo Switch and is also said to be coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Steam (according to a Japanese trailer shared on Konami's YouTube page).

Here are the games and the versions that are said to be included:

Gradius (JP ROM Ver., JP Bubble Ver., NA Ver. (Nemesis), US Ver. (Nemesis), NA Prototype (Nemesis))

Salamander (Salamander JP Ver., NA Ver. (Life Force)

Life Force (Jp. Ver)

Gradius II (JP Early Ver., JP Mid Ver., JP Late Ver., NA Ver. (Vulcan Venture)

Gradius III (JP Old Ver., JP New Ver., Asia Ver., JP AM Show Ver.)

Salamander 2 (JP Ver.)

Salamander III

