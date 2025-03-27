A new collection has just been announced for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG that is set to revive 10 classic C64-era games from the American publisher Cosmi.

Cosmi: Forbidden Forest is being published by Ziggurat Interactive — a company that has previously been behind remasters of cult favourites like BloodRayne, Bloodrayne 2, and Terminal Velocity; as well as unreleased and cancelled games like American Hero; and retro collections like A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection and Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection.

A version of the 1983 action game Forbidden Forest, which includes all-new graphics and audio, will headline the collection, with this new remastered edition also reportedly featuring an optional bardcore toggle that transforms the game's visuals into a style resembling a medieval-esque tapestry.

There are also 9 other games listed as well, spanning everything from action platformers to simulation titles, as well as a collection of digital extras such as comics from the Marvel and DC Comics veterans Ant Williams and Andy Lanning, and old ads and other artifacts.

Here's the full list of titles:

Forbidden Forest (1983)

Beyond the Forbidden Forest (1985)

Aztec Challenge (1983)

Caverns of Khafka (1984)

Seal (1989)

Delta Man (1986)

Chomp! (1989)

Chernobyl: Nuclear Power Plant Simulation (1988)

Spite & Malice (1986)

Navcom 6: The Persian Gulf Defense (1988)

As well as this, each game will now include save states and rewinds, which have apparently been introduced using Ziggurat's Arsenal engine.

The game will be available to buy on May 27th, 2025. You can watch a trailer below: