The game preservationist group Codebound has announced it has dumped two prototypes of online Eurocom's The World is Not Enough for the N64.

This includes a near-final prototype of the European version of the game, featuring a debug menu letting you unlock all levels, weapons, and gadgets, in addition to enabling invulnerability; as well as an earlier version of the title dated December 15th, 1998 (two years before release) featuring 10 of the game's 14 levels, different UI, and a lot of placeholder assets.

This earlier build seems to be very similar to a 2020 release published by Forest of Illusion's Togemet2, which is already available through Hidden Palace but is now presented in its original form without any modifications to the ROM.

According to Codebound, GamingLegend64 was responsible for providing the prototypes, which were stored on N64 dev carts, with the YouTuber Hard4Games also uploading a video on their channel to document the changes in the two builds, which you can view below:

Looking back on The World Is Not Enough, it's clear that it had a tough act to follow when it first arrived back in 2000, appearing in the wake of Rare and Nintendo's hugely successful first-person shooter GoldenEye 007.

Nevertheless, it still went on to garner some surprisingly strong reviews from publications at the time, including GamePro, IGN, and N64 Magazine, with the general consensus being that Rare wasn't the only one who could make an enjoyable Bond experience.

While it typically isn't brought up all that much today, in comparison to the Rare's earlier title, it still has its fans online, who no doubt spent countless hours playing through its single-player various missions based on the Pierce-Brosnan-led film of the same, and battling friends in its multiplayer mode.

If you count yourself as one of them, then you might be interested in heading over to the archive.org page, where you'll be able to dig into the history of its development.