Taki Udon's SuperStation One is an FPGA interpretation of Sony's classic PS1 console built on the MiSTer FPGA platform, which means it will also run FPGA cores for a wide range of other systems, too.

The upcoming system will also allow you to use your original PS1 accessories—such as controllers and memory cards—and will run original PS1 discs via an optional dock.

If there weren't enough reasons to get excited about this $180 device, we also have the fact that it will be easy to repair, should things fail a few years down the line.

"To further repairability, we designed a modular dock connector, NFC reader, SD/USB interface, and controller/memory card module," says Taki Udon. "Simply remove a few screws and detach the ribbon cable to swap in a new part if any of these fail."

The console has undergone a slight redesign, with Taki Udon revealing that it will come with a Gun-Con port, a revised SuperDock connector and a slightly different back plate to the one shown previously.