Taki Udon's promising SuperStation One FPGA PS1 console is getting a lot of people excited, and with good reason—not only is it capable of running your original PS1 games and accessories, but it will also play games for other systems thanks to the fact that it's built on the MiSTer FPGA platform.

We've already seen what the system and its dock will look like, but now Taki Udon is showing off the SuperStation One's bespoke user interface, which will support user themes and box artwork. There's even an option for captured screenshots to be used as wallpaper.

New reference SuperStation UI with basic user themes. Will also support box art. pic.twitter.com/hmmGe26JCE March 16, 2025

The SuperStation One can be pre-ordered for $180. The Super Dock—which is required to run physical discs—will cost around $40.