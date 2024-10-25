Konami's 1986 shmup Salamander (AKA Life Force) is now playable on MiSTer FPGA.

The public release was spotted by @RCAVictorCo and has been confirmed as working.

The game is a spin-off from the Gradius series and features both horizontal and vertical-scrolling levels. It was ported to the NES and PC Engine, with the former being perhaps the most well-known home conversion.

Rechristened Life Force for its North American release, the game's plot and levels were altered.

A decade after it launched in arcades, Salamander received a sequel in arcades.

The original game was later ported to Saturn and PS1 in Salamander Deluxe Pack Plus. You can also play it on PSP as part of the Salamander Portable pack.

More recently, it has been added to the Arcade Archives series on modern consoles.