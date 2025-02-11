The Polymega Collection of physical releases has expanded by two more volumes, with Tiger-Heli and Drift Out joining the range.

Polymega Collection Vol. 3 - Tiger-Heli features five of Toaplan's finest shmups:

TIGER-HELI ARCADE

ARCADE SKY SHARK / FLYING SHARK ARCADE

ARCADE TWIN COBRA ARCADE

ARCADE FIRE SHARK ARCADE

ARCADE TWIN HAWK ARCADE

Toaplan produced several landmark 2D Shooting titles in the arcade during the 1980's that today are regarded as some of the earliest and finest examples of the genre. Among those, one title stands out in particular as having established many important ideas that helped define the shooting game genre — 1985's TIGER-HELI.

It also includes the Japanese versions of each game.

Polymega Collection Vol. 4 - Drift Out contains the following titles:

DRIFT OUT ARCADE

ARCADE DRIFT OUT '94 ARCADE

ARCADE SUPER DRIFT OUT SFC

SFC NEO DRIFT OUT ARCADE, NGCD

ARCADE, NGCD GOAL! GOAL! GOAL! ARCADE

ARCADE BOOGIE WOOGIE BOWLING MD-J

MD-J GREAT BOXING: RUSH UP FC

VISCO Corporation’s DRIFT OUT series is a celebrated collection of 2D rally racing games that brought the excitement of World Rally Championship Racing to arcades and home consoles. Spanning from the original Drift Out in 1991 to Neo Drift Out: New Technology in 1996, the series was renowned for its innovative use of the isometric perspectives, tight controls, and engaging track designs.

You can order both directly from the Polymega website. Both feature a "Visual Companion" instruction manual, "Controller Reference" card, Obi Spine Card (FR, JP), Polymega Collection Sticker and Collection Pin.