Have you ever wondered what Daytona USA might have looked like if it had been released a few years earlier?

Well, that's the question the homebrew developer Frogbull has sought to answer with their latest video, reimagining the classic 1994 Sega arcade game in the style of Sega's earlier 1992 title Virtua Racing.

The video was uploaded earlier today on YouTube and lasts for roughly 4 minutes. It sees the developer completing a race on the beginner track Three-Seven Speedway, but with the major twist being that the texture-mapped 3D polygons that we're all familiar with have been switched out for a more simple flat-shaded look. This just doesn't apply to the vehicles either, with all of the models and sprites in the environment also getting a similar treatment.

The finished result? A version of the popular racer that likely wouldn't have looked out of place in the arcades back in 1992.

Unfortunately, in the video description, Frogbull hasn't exactly provided much context on how they managed to create this version of the game, leading some people to speculate in the comments that it could be a demo for the 32X.

The more plausible theory, however, given its frame rate and fidelity, is that it is simply a hack of the existing arcade game, with the developer also claiming elsewhere it is simply their attempt to "imagine Daytona USA if Sega had released it on Sega Model 1" as opposed to the Model 2.