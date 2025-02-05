Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have revealed that the classic Sega racing game Daytona USA 2 will be returning to the world of Like A Dragon/Yakuza later this month, inside of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the latest spin-off from the long-running Like A Dragon/Yakuza series and is scheduled to launch across PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, on February 21st.

Much as with previous entries in the series, it is again set to feature several virtual arcades filled with classic Sega arcade games for players to visit, with Daytona USA 2: Battle On The Edge being included on the list of titles that are set to make an appearance.





🐍Pre-order to add Ichiban & Nancy to yer crew + 2 of Ichiban's iconic outfits! START YOUR ENGINES🏁 Play SEGA Racing Classic 2: Battle on the Edge at the arcade in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, setting sail on Feb 21st.🐍Pre-order to add Ichiban & Nancy to yer crew + 2 of Ichiban's iconic outfits! pic.twitter.com/gLxS4ZhS32 February 4, 2025

The game will appear under its non-licensed title Sega Racing Classic 2: Battle On The Edge, and will technically mark the first time its original version has ever appeared on a home console, with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name previously featuring its revised Power Edition, instead of the initial release.

In contrast to the original, this Power Edition notably revamped the car physics, in addition to introducing an altered beginner's track, and an additional fourth "challenge" track, alongside other small changes not present in the original machine.

This will inevitably be exciting news for fans of the classic Sega racing series, though we expect there are many out there who would have probably preferred for the titles to have been released separately too.

What do you think? Will you be playing play Daytona USA 2 when Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii releases later this month?