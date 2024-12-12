The Yakuza / Like a Dragon series is famous for including classic Sega games, and the upcoming Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be no exception.

It has been confirmed by Sega that the game – which is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 21, 2025 – will mark the home debut of 1998's The Ocean Hunter, a Model 3-based coin-op light gun rail shooter.

In addition to this, you'll also be able to play the Master System titles Poseidon Wars 3-D and Space Harrier 3-D, and the SG1000 shmup Star Jacker. Other retro titles will also be included.

Are you excited about playing The Ocean Hunter for the first time on a home console? Let us know with a comment.