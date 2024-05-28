The Yakuza / Like A Dragon series has become an international success thanks to its gripping storylines, open-world gameplay and its willingness to embrace mature themes such as crime, violence and sex.

However, getting Sega to agree to such themes appearing in the series was more of a battle than you might imagine, given how popular the franchise has become.

On a recent episode of Weekly Ochiai, Sega's former chief creative officer and creator of the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series Toshihiro Nagoshi spoke about the battle to include sex workers in the game:

With locations related to prostitution, it’s obviously out of the question to visually depict what goes on inside. So, I made it so that the character enters, meets the woman and the scene fades out to a completely pink screen.

You might assume this would be enough to pacify Sega, but it had the opposite effect: