The Japan-exclusive PS1 platformer The Adventures of Little Ralph has just received an English fan translation, allowing players to experience its story in English for the very first time.

First launched back in 1999, The Adventures of Little Ralph was originally developed and published by New Corporation — a company that was perhaps best known at the time for creating the Japanese sports simulation game Boxer's Road for the PlayStation 1.

It is a 2D sidescroller focusing on a man named Ralph who has been transformed into a child by a group of demons and follows his quest to save a damsel in distress using a magical sword that appears to him during his moment of need.

For the most part, the game sees Ralph traversing across a bunch of different themed levels as a child, collecting the various items he comes across to add to his high score and battling the hordes of robots and demons that stand in his way. But occasionally, he will also transform back into his true self, to participate in fighting game-esque boss fights, complete with a Street Fighter II-style health bar.

The new English patch is primarily the work of two people (zander3312 and TABA), and translates all of the game's dialogue, other than the credits. No changes have been made to the graphics in the game, but as this team has stated in the project's description: "most are in English anyway so the game is fully playable and the plot can be fully understood.".

You can download the patch now from the Rom Hack Plaza if you want to give the game a try.