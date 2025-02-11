A group of fans has recently created a brand new league for players to compete in on F-Zero SNES, called the Bower League, and it's now available to download for yourself if you want to put your skills to the test.

The fanmade league was created by members of the F-Zero online Discord community as part of a month-long community challenge, using the FZEdit level editing tool. It was organized by the F-Zero ROM Hacker PowerPanda and tasked participants with creating the next numbered entry in an existing course type using only assets pulled from the original SNES game and its BS-X sequel.

According to the guidelines, those who took part were encouraged to hit a basic level of difficulty with their newly created tracks (that was roughly on par with the original game) and were also urged to incorporate some of the iconic track sections while adding in some unique features to freshen things up. The best entries were then combined into a simple hack, which players can now use to alter their game.

The new featured courses include:

MUTE CITY V by Zephyrum and Erik64

SAND STORM III by Moshikomi

SILENCE III by Vulduv

RED CANYON III by Zephyrum

SAND OCEAN II by Fennor

The hack debuted earlier this year on the Satellaview+ service — a fanmade recreation of Nintendo and St. Giga's satellite service that was released in the mid-90s, which is currently compatible with the SNES9X and BSNESPlus on Windows and the Super Disc+ (a recreation of the unreleased SNES CD).

It is now playable, however, by simply downloading the patch and applying the hack to a US copy of the game.