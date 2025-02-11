A Steam page has appeared for an upcoming PC release of Examu's 2D-fighting game Daemon Bride.

Daemon Bride, in case you're unfamiliar, is a game that was released exclusively in Japanese arcades back in 2009 and was developed for the company's ex-system arcade hardware. It focuses on a bunch of high school students who have been blessed with special powers thanks to making contracts with a bunch of powerful angels and demons and depicts the subsequent battle between good and evil that ensues thereafter.

Following its initial launch, the game was later rereleased in 2011 via the NESiCAxLive online service for the Taito Type X² arcade system, under the name Daemon Bride:Additional Gain, introducing an additional character named Pure and her demon bride Zadkiel.

It is also scheduled to receive another expanded port called Daemon Bride: exAGAIN for the exA-Arcadia platform sometime this year, from Team Arcana — Examu's successor who inherited the development of the game.

According to the Steam page, the new PC release will be based on Daemon Bride:Additional Gain and will feature "rollback-compatible net code" for smooth online battles. This is in addition to an English interface and subtitles.

Here's a description of the game, from its developers:

"In 2025, the popular arcade game "Demon Bride" is back on Steam! A fighting game depicting the battle between 17 angels and demons. Enjoy high-speed, deep battles with flashy bullets and powerful special moves. In addition, the rollback-compatible net code allows for smooth online battles. Angels, demons, and humans. The destinies of each are intricately intertwined, and Tokyo becomes the stage for the battle. --The opening bell is the oath of the contract. In sealed-off Tokyo, the contract holders dance--"

If you want to be alerted about when it is on sale and support the devs, you can wishlist the game now on Steam. The game is slated for release sometime in 2025.