Sega's action puzzler ChuChu Rocket! has inspired a few indie projects over the years, including releases like Lowtek Games' Chew Chew Mimic for the NES and Playdate, and the PC and Nintendo Switch title BlobCat.

Recently, however, a brand new title crossed our radar that aims the frantic stylings of the classic Dreamcast title to the Nintendo Game Boy, swapping the mice of the original for a herd of cows and the cats for UFOs intent on wrangling the cattle for their own nefarious purposes.

Save Me Cows! is the latest game from Danny Bliss, a veteran software developer and founder of the company Binary Square. It sees players entering the employ of a world-renowned rancher and 4-time alien abductee named Edgar, with the goal being to direct his bovine companions through 100 chaotic levels, reaching the exit before the aliens have a chance to beam them up. It is unashamedly inspired by Sega's ChuChu Rocket! series of games, and is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

The developer Bliss is asking for $21,138 to deliver the game, with the project so far reaching $5,338 as of the time of writing, with 17 days left to go. In return, he is offering a range of rewards to those who back the project, ranging from a $13 digital ROM (that has reportedly been tested on all original Game Boy models, Analogue Pocket, and Modretro's Chromatic handheld) to a $74 limited edition boxed version of the game, complete with a physical cartridge with a metal shell, a manual, sticker sheet, and various digital files (including the game's soundtrack).

If you want to back the project, you can do so here.