Zenovia Interactive, the developer behind the 2021 sidescroller Steel Assault, has released the first Steam demo for its upcoming Wild Guns-inspired shooting gallery Neon Inferno.

Neon Inferno is the next title from the New York game studio and is being published by Retroware, the publisher behind games such as Prison City and Iron Meat. It is scheduled to be released later this year in Q3 2025 and is currently slated to launch across modern platforms such as PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The game takes place in the year 2055 and puts players in control of Angelo Morano or Mariana Vitti, two assassins working for the Family — a notorious crime syndicate in a dystopian version of New York City. The story follows the pair as they set out to expand The Family's reach, taking on rival syndicates and a rogue's gallery of bosses. However, much like in Wild Guns, the game not only sees players running and gunning horizontally across its numerous stages but also allows characters to aim into the background layer, taking down the enemies that appear there.

According to the announcement, the new demo is being released as part of Steam's Couch Co-Op Festival (that lasts from February 10th to February 17th) and features a full level of the game, a taste of the local multiplayer, and various settings and difficulty modes to try out including the 1-credit Arcade Mode.

You can grab the demo here, if you want to give it a try.