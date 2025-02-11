Update [Tue 11th Feb, 2025 17:15 GMT]: SelectaPlay and the Vidibond subsidiary Nakama Game Studio have announced that they will be releasing their upcoming reimagining of the Atari ST Bubble Ghost on Nintendo Switch and PC on March 27th.

The game is available to wishlist on Steam and Nintendo Switch eShop now, and will also receive a couple of physical releases for the Nintendo Switch.

This includes a standard edition of the game (which will be sold in North America and Europe) and a collector’s edition (available exclusively in Europe). This collector's edition will contain a physical copy of the game for Nintendo Switch, as well as a prequel comic illustrated by the dev team, a soundtrack CD, a selection of stickers, and an acrylic standee, which you can see below:

Original Article [Thu 7th Sep, 2023 15:35 BST]: The publisher Selectaplay and developer Vidibond have announced that they are currently working on a remake of the Atari ST game Bubble Ghost for PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch.

Bubble Ghost originally launched on the Atari ST back in 1987 and was later ported to the Commodore Amiga, Commodore 64, DOS, Apple IIGS, Amstrad CPC, Game Boy, and Windows PCs. It had players take control of a ghost and guide a bubble through a haunted castle, filled with a bunch of tricky obstacles and devious monsters to navigate past.

The remake includes updated art, new bosses, game modes, and collectibles, in addition to some fresh key art from the celebrated illustrator Ken Niimura (I Kill Giants, Henshin, Umami, Immortal Sergeant).

Here's what the Steam description says about the game:

"Guide a little ghost and his bubble through an enchanted mansion filled with dangers and thrilling challenges in this incredible remake of Bubble Ghost. Master levels of skill and clever puzzles as you unveil the story hidden behind the spirit of Heinrich Von Schinker. This remake of the game features a fresh new look and a myriad of new features (like new game modes, fierce bosses, collectibles, and many more surprises) that will captivate you for hours. Get ready to protect your bubble through the rooms of this mysterious castle... Will you uncover all its hidden secrets?"

Bubble Ghost Remake will launch for PC & Nintendo Switch in 2024. Demos for both platforms are expected soon, with attendees at Indie Dev Day 2023 in Barcelona having the opportunity to get their hands on the game before anyone else.