Peter "Navy" Tuiasosopo, who played the role of E. Honda in the 1994 live-action Street Fighter movie, has passed away at the age of 61. The sad news was shared by his son, Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo.

"With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers," said the statement. "Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16 am. My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here. His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt. We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain."

Tuiasosopo played college and pro-American Football during his youth before moving into acting. His first film role was 1991's Necessary Roughness, and would star in movies such as Batman & Robin, BASEketball, The Fast and the Furious, The Scorpion King and 12 Rounds.

Video game fans may remember him best for his role in the aforementioned Street Fighter film, where he starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia and Kylie Minogue.

He also starred in the TV shows Kickin' It, Ray Donovan, New Girl, NCIS and the recent reboot of Magnum P.I.