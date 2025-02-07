The Tokyo Xtreme Racer series is known by many alternative names, but the core concept is a simple one: instead of racing around a track in an effort to cross the finish line ahead of your opponents, you're cruising around Tokyo’s Shuto Expressway challenging other racers in one-off duels, where the objective is to put as much distance between yourself and your rival until their health bar is completely drained.

This has led many people to call the approach a "fighting game, but with racing", and that's a pretty accurate summation of the franchise. It has also given Tokyo Xtreme Racer a unique hook that, after years away, feels like a breath of fresh air in 2025.

Genki's decision to reboot the series on Steam Early Access certainly raised some eyebrows, but it's a move which has garnered almost universal praise. Tokyo Xtreme Racer's unique approach is easy to pick up and play; you hit the road, flash your headlights behind another car and you're off to the races, if you'll pardon the pun.

Beating other cars earns you credit, which can be used to upgrade your current vehicle or purchase an entirely new one, while new parts and cars are locked behind progression points, which force you to take down entire teams of racers and their leaders.

The core gameplay loop in Tokyo Xtreme Racer is built around repeat play, with the Shuto Expressway opening up piece-by-piece as you take down other drivers. Handling feels good, even at this early stage; naturally, responsiveness, pace and acceleration are all dictated by the quality of your car, so don't expect to leave every opponent in the dust immediately. You'll soon be able to spot those racers which you can't reasonably challenge, at least not until you have better wheels.

The level of customisation available in Tokyo Xtreme Racer is remarkable. In addition to being able to upgrade parts and aerodynamic elements, you can adjust things like gear ratios and the like to subtly alter the way your vehicle behaves on the tarmac. This can become a game within itself, as even the most minor adjustments can have significant consequences during races. In fact, it's possible that this part of the game might become too daunting for casual racers, but thankfully, the standard 'race, upgrade, and repeat' cycle is enough to get you by in most cases.

Visually, Tokyo Xtreme Racer looks nice enough, but it's hardly in the same league as Gran Turismo or Forza. Car models are a little basic, while trackside detail is (as you might expect) rather repetitive; after all, you're racing along real-life roads at night—it's not as if Genki has the scope to get creative. (As an aside, we played the game on the Steam Deck, and it runs perfectly fine.)

Rather more worrying is that there's no damage system in place, which makes Tokyo Xtreme Racer feel a little more old-school than it perhaps should; hopefully, Genki can look to add this in a future update, as it will not only boost the realism but also afford those high-speed crashes a lot more consequence. Alternatively, they might leave things as they are, as you could argue it's integral to the feel of the series.

Even at this stage, Tokyo Xtreme Racer offers impressive value for money and many hours of gameplay. If you fancy some classic arcade racing action, then you could certainly do a lot worse; however, if you're still undecided, then it might be worth waiting a little longer to see how the project develops.

One thing is for sure, though; this is a venture that all driving game fans should keep a close eye on.