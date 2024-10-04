Nintendo Software Technologies artist @morimotes_ has taken to social media to say how happy he is with the reaction online to F-Zero 99's recent 1.5.0 expansion and the fact that it brings "lost" circuits to the game.

The patch also adds an expanded practice mode, but for Nintendo historians, the real news here is the introduction of tracks that were previously exclusive to the SNES Satellaview add-on, which never made it out of Japan.

"This is definitely my favourite patch I've worked on," says @morimotes_. "Bringing the Satellaview Tracks that were pretty much lost in time to F-ZERO 99 was a treat, and seeing fans reaction to it was so so great, If you play this game, Thank you."

This is definitely my favorite patch I've worked on, bringing the Satellaview Tracks that were pretty much lost in time to F-ZERO 99 was a treat, and seeing fans reaction to it was so so great, If you play this game, Thank you <3 https://t.co/l0hQHs0vWV October 3, 2024

The new circuits include MUTE CITY IV, SAND STORM I, BIG BLUE II, SAND STORM II and SILENCE II, all taken from the Ace League of the BS F-ZERO GRAND PRIX game.

Fellow NST staffer @NiderQueen is in agreement:





The most exciting patch I've worked on, I’m infinitely proud of the team for moving heaven and earth to bring a taste of Ace to the wider world ♠️ I’ve wanted to shout “BS F-ZERO GRRRRRAND PRIX!” and “SATELLAVIEW!” to the world at the top of my lungs for ~1 year now? 🛰️The most exciting patch I've worked on, I’m infinitely proud of the team for moving heaven and earth to bring a taste of Ace to the wider world ♠️ https://t.co/EI2IicITu7 October 3, 2024

The Satellaview launched in 1995 and used satellite technology to allow players to download games and take part in special broadcasts. The service closed in 2000.

How have you been finding the latest F-Zero 99 patch? Let us know with a comment.