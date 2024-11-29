Since the arrival of its N64 module, Polymega fans have had a rather quiet year. Firmware updates have been sporadic, and when they have been forthcoming, they often unintentionally break things.

However, there's been a minor flurry of activity recently with the announcement of the Polymega Collection, a new range of physical releases exclusive to the modular retro system featuring a curated series of games based on a single property. Asteroids and Karate Champ kick things off – they're both available now.

To accompany their launch, Polymega maker Playmaji has released the coveted v1.1.32 firmware update. As well as enabling support for the new Polymega Collection discs, this update adds in some new stuff and fixes a lot of the issues Polymega users have been experiencing during 2024.

Playmaji recommends installing this update via a wired Ethernet connection rather than over WiFi due to issues with the way the previous firmware update impacted wireless communication.





Note: Its preferred to perform the 1.1.32 update using a wired Ethernet connection, if available. System Update v1.1.32 is now available. Please use the System Update button in the System Settings menu to get the latest version.

Here's the list of new features in this update:

Added support for Polymega Collection Games.

Added Atari 2600 and 7800 game library to Polymega's Game Database.

Added ability to restore original bundled games from the Settings > Initialization menu.

Virtual Display options have been revamped with new Scanline, RF, and Composite, and Monochrome filter modes. Note: To enable 720p, turn on the legacy 720p support option in the video settings menu.

Improved recognition of N64 Cartridges using the Ultra Element Module.

Added ability to clear N64 acceleration data files from your local machine.

Significantly improved browsing movement speed and response time when navigating Polymega's onboard game database.

We also have the following bug fixes:

Fixed issues with HDMI insertion detection.

Fixed an issue which caused unnecessary latency on some systems.

Fixed an issue which caused a blurring effect on screenshots.

Fixed an issue which caused Temporal Blur to be enabled on 2D Games for Saturn and PS1 by default.

Fixed an issue which caused certain games to crash on load.

Fixed an issue which could cause the interface to lock up.

Fixed an issue that resulted in an unwanted noise effect or other sound issues.

Fixed an issue which caused some Chinese characters to be missing in Polymega's User Interface.

Fixed an issue in which N64 games took a long time to launch if you were not connected to the internet.

Fixed an issue which caused darkening of certain options in settings menus.

Error files are now output to attached media which can be emailed to support for analysis.

And there's also this:

Not mentioned in the patch notes but at least one version of the HORI RAP4 PS4 arcade stick was given support in 1.1.32. — Polymega (@polymega.com) 2024-11-29T04:14:52.349Z

Playmaji has twinned this announcement with the news that it's holding a winter sale, with 20% off all modules and controllers until December 3rd.

Now, all we need is an update on Playmaji's plans to expand Polymega's reach, and we'll be a bit happier about the platform's future.