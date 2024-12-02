Atari's Asteroids is one of the most iconic arcade titles of all time, and it not only inspired many similar arcade games but also spawned spiritual sequels from within Atari itself. As such, it's a fitting way to kick off Polymega's new collection of physical releases.

Polymega Collection Vol. 1 - Asteroids includes ten games: Asteroids (arcade, 2600 and 7800), Asteroids Deluxe (arcade), Lunar Lander (arcade), Space Duel (arcade), Orbit (arcade), Gravitar (arcade and 2600) and Super Asteroids & Missile Command (Atari Lynx).

If you're a fan of the original Asteroids, then that's a pretty good selection of games – and they're all emulated well, too. The arcade titles which make use of Atari's "QuadraScan" vector graphics are incredibly well presented here – right down to the "glow" of the screen – and they include screen overlays that attempt to replicate the feeling of actually being stood in front of the original arcade cabinet. In truth, it's little more than a static 2D border and falls short of the kind of immersive experience you get from, say, Sega's 3D Classics titles on 3DS.

The game list also feels a little incomplete, despite offering multiple ports of Astroids itself. For example, why isn't the 1987 sequel Blasteroids on the disc? It's also worth noting that all of these games are available on Digital Eclipse's excellent Atari 50 collection, with the exception of the 1978 coin-op Orbit.

Taking into account that Atari 50 is available on multiple formats and can be picked up for around the same price (if not less), then it's tricky to recommend Polymega Collection Vol. 1 - Asteroids – even more so when you consider that there are no unique supplemental materials to speak of. That's something of a missed opportunity, given that Atari 50 is packed with interviews, media and other items which lend a real sense of history to the assorted games.

Given that this is the first in what promises to be a wide-ranging collection of physical releases on Polymega, it's perhaps worth talking about how these discs work. You can choose to run the games directly from the DVD (which has the added benefit of unique UI music) or install the collection in your Polymega's internal storage. Games are treated just like any other title you'd run on the machine and come complete with screenshots, assets and a short description.

Sure, the bundled pin badge is a nice little extra – and we're always appreciative of physical releases which come with stuff like Obi spine cards and instruction manuals – but Polymega Collection Vol. 1 - Asteroids isn't helped by the fact that a far superior collection showcasing almost all of the same games already exists, and comes with a huge helping of other Atari titles, too.

Hopefully, future Polymega Collection volumes can go off the beaten track a little more and give us titles which aren't so readily available elsewhere.