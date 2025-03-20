Polymega has announced that the next two physical releases that are coming to the Polymega Collection will be Data East's 1988 beat 'em up Bad Dudes and the 1987 run and gun shooter Heavy Barrel.

Similar to previous releases, both games will come on a Polymega game DVD and will feature a "Visual Companion" instruction manual, a "Controller Reference" card, an Obi Spine Card (FR, JP), a Polymega Collection Sticker, and a Collection Pin. They will also both cost £27.42 and will come with multiple versions of both titles, as well as a companion game.

According to the announcement, Polymega Collection Vol. 5 - Bad Dudes, for example, comes with the Arcade, NES, and Famicom of Bad Dudes, as well as the arcade and Mega Drive / Genesis versions of its post-apocalyptic spiritual successor Two Crude (otherwise known as Crude Buster).

Here's a description of the two games:

"Bad Dudes exemplified the popularity of side-scrolling action games during the late 1980s, a genre that was a staple of arcade culture. Its straightforward, action-packed gameplay and cooperative multiplayer made it an accessible and appealing title for players of all skill levels. Here, we present to you in its original arcade as well as home console editions the original Bad Dudes, as well as Crude Buster, aka Two Crude Dudes — it’s post-apocalyptic spiritual successor."

Polymega Collection Vol. 6 - Heavy Barrel, meanwhile, is scheduled to come with the arcade, NES, and Famicom versions of Heavy Barrel, and also throws in the 1991 arcade title Desert Assault (also known as Thunder Zone).

Here's what you can expect:

In the late 1980's and early 1990's Data East solidified its reputation in the arcade industry with military-themed run and gun action games that showcased innovative gameplay and memorable characters, many which shared thematic elements with American action movies of the era. This time, we journey to the underground complex of a nuclear missile site in Heavy Barrel, where its up to one or two players to infiltrate an island base and kill the enemy leader while seeking out parts to the high-powered titular weapon, the Heavy Barrel. Or, invite two more friends over and blast through Desert Assault, which features four player co-op, pilot-able vehicles, and lots of mayhem to keep you on your toes.

Are you going to pick up either collection? Let us know in the comments!