New footage of Taito's cancelled 1993 racing game Vertexer has appeared online, thanks to higenekodo.

Intended to appear in arcades in the early '90s, this F-Zero-style racer used sprite scaling to give the impression of 3D movement, very much like Outrun, Power Drift and Taito's own Night Striker.

The game was designed to run on the IDYA motion cabinet system, which would have fully enclosed the player to provide an immersive experience.

Reports suggest that, despite being cancelled, around 20 Vertexer boards were released into the wild, with just a small handful of those accounted for in the hands of collectors.

The same account that shared this footage also published some video of the cancelled shmup Spriggan Powerd (yes, the missing 'e' is intentional).

Part of the same series which includes Seirei Senshi Spriggan and Spriggan Mark 2 (both on PC Engine and both developed by Compile), this arcade entry shares a similar title to the Super Famicom release Spriggan Powered, which was developed by Naxat Soft, owners of the franchise IP