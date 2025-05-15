Update [ ]: NebulasRay is now available on Switch and PS4, and comes with an inflated price tag of $14.99 / £13.49.

Most Arcade Archives releases are $7.99 / £6.29. Back in 2023, Banpresto's 1994 arcade title Mazinger Z was released for ¥1500 in Japan, almost twice the traditional ¥800 cost of games in the long-running series.

Original Story: During its live stream earlier today, Hamster Corp, the company behind Arcade Archives, revealed the next Namco title being released as part of this year's "Namco Month" will be the 1994 vertically-scrolling shoot 'em up NebulasRay.

According to the announcement, it will be released for Nintendo Switch and PS4 on May 15th, with this occasion marking the first time the game has ever been published on a home console.

Hitting the arcades originally back in the mid-90s, NebulasRay was designed by the future Tekken series director Masahiro Kimoto (Tekken 3, Tekken Tag Tournament) and Soul Calibur designer Yuji Yamamura (Soul Calibur IV, Soul Calibur Legends).

It also featured the involvement of the 3D pioneer Hiroshi Kuwabara (an individual who would later interestingly go on to direct the CG intros to Soul Blade and Tekken 3 before jumping ship to Square in the late 90s to work on games like Final Fantasy VIII) and contains sound and music from Takayuki Ishikawa and Masahiro Fukuzawa including sampled voices.

It was developed for the Namco NB-1 System — a machine incapable of displaying full 3D graphics — and notably ended up taking advantage of pre-rendered 3D sprites to give the player the illusion of depth, similar to titles like Donkey Kong Country and Seta's Twin Eagle II: The Rescue Mission.

As for its story, it saw players jump behind the controls of a prototype fighter as a resistance fighter in an intergalactic war against a group calling themselves The Master Force.

The main objective of the game is to travel through six "areas", blasting away the enemy's forces, in an attempt to eliminate their army and bring peace back to the Austral star system.