Hamster Corp, the company behind Arcade Archives, has announced on its weekly livestream that next month will see the company celebrating "Namco Month".

Namco Month, in case you've never come across it in the past, is an event Hamster holds annually, which sees it prioritize the reissuing of games, developed by the legendary arcade developer Namco.

Last year saw the celebration take place in April, with Hamster choosing to rerelease Exvania, Super Xevious Gamp no Nazo, Emeraldia, and Numan Athletics, across PS4 & Nintendo Switch, to mark the event.

This year, however, it has been moved back a month, with the event also being downscaled to a biweekly celebration. Because of this, only three games are expected to be released, instead of four, with the first game launching on May 1st, the second on May 15th, and the third on the 29th.

Hamster is asking its fans to try to guess what they might be via email, with up to five people having the chance to win a souvenir if they guess correctly.

