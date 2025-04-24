A new 12-game collection celebrating the works of Technōs Japan, the creators of Double Dragon and the Kunio-Kun franchise, is being released today across PC (Steam), PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics was announced back in January of this year by the publisher Arc System Works and is comprised of a dozen titles, all of which were either released in the arcades or on the Super Famicom. This includes rare releases in the Kunio-Kun series, as well as classic arcade titles from Technōs like Xain'd Sleena (perhaps better known under the title Solar Warrior in the States), The Combatribes, China Gate, and Shadow Force.

These games span a range of different genres, from sports titles to beat 'em ups to puzzle games, so there's almost guaranteed to be something in here that you'll enjoy. You can also expect a bunch of new quality-of-life features added in, such as bug fixes, online versus and co-op play, and a "suspend save" feature.

Here is the complete list of the titles included, as well as the number of players for each:

River City Renegade (SNES) 1 to 2 players

(SNES) 1 to 2 players Kunio's Dodgeball Time, C'mon Guys! (SNES) 1 to 2 players

(SNES) 1 to 2 players Downtown River City Baseball Story (SNES) 1 to 2 players

(SNES) 1 to 2 players Kunio’s Oden (SNES) 1 to 2 players

(SNES) 1 to 2 players THE COMBATRIBES (SNES) 1 to 2 players

(SNES) 1 to 2 players SugoroQuest++ DICENICS (SNES) 1 to 4 players

(SNES) 1 to 4 players DunQuest (SNES) 1 player

(SNES) 1 player Super Dodge Ball (Arcade) 1 to 2 players

(Arcade) 1 to 2 players XAIN'D SLEENA (Arcade) 1 to 2 players

(Arcade) 1 to 2 players CHINA GATE (Arcade) 1 to players

(Arcade) 1 to players THE COMBATRIBES (Arcade) 1-3 players

(Arcade) 1-3 players SHADOW FORCE (Arcade)

Interestingly, in the marketing material, it appears Sugoro Quest++ DICENICS and DunQuest are Japanese-language-only. So don't expect these to be playable without an existing knowledge of Japanese.

Here's the trailer for the collection: