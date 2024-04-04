During today's livestream, Hamster Corporation announced that the next Namco title to come to Nintendo Switch & PS4 as part of its ongoing "Namco month" will be Super Xevious Gamp no Nazo (h/t: Famitsu!). It is scheduled to be released on April 11th.

Not to be confused with the 1984 arcade game Super Xevious, Super Xevious Gamp no Nazo is the VS. System port of the 1986 Famicom sequel to Xevious that first hit the arcades back in 1987. It later appeared as part of the multi-platform compilation Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 in 2020, alongside a collection of other Namco games, but disappointingly lacked any kind of global leaderboards.

This new release from Hamster, as a result, may be a decent alternative if you fancy putting your skills to the test against other players. Though, this is, of course, at the expense, of owning the other 10 games that were included in that previous collection.

Super Xevious Gamp no Nazo sees players getting behind the controls of the famous ship called the Solvalou to battle against a rogue supercomputer named Gamp who has taken over Earth following a new ice age. It includes some noticeable tweaks from the original Xevious, with new enemies being introduced alongside a focus on puzzle-solving (Gamp no Nazo roughly translates to "Gamp's Riddle"). On each stage, players will have to complete a mystery objective to progress, such as guiding the ship to a certain position on the screen.

