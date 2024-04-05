As originally reported yesterday by Eurogamer, it appears that the British retailer CEX is partnering with the console repair company Tech Centre to offer a new "no fix, no fee" service for your old retro machines.

The idea behind the service is that - should your old hardware break — you'd be able to get a quote online and then simply drop it off at your local CEX store to be sent off to the specialists at Tech Centre. From there, you'd be able to track the repair process, with the ultimate goal being to fix the broken hardware and send it back within just 7 days.

If they're unable to fix it, there is no need to pay, with Tech Centre claiming they won't charge you any type of hidden "inspection fee" or "other covert charges"

pic.twitter.com/bMwKAzQiLW CEX launching no fix, no fee tech repair service, including for retro consoles https://t.co/agXYwWQfT4 April 4, 2024

Looking at the website (which sadly seems to be filled with some shoddy AI Art), the service applies to various consoles from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox, as well as the following Atari & Sega machines:

Sega Dreamcast

Atari Jaguar/Atari Jaguar CD

Sega Saturn Model 1/2

Sega Mega Drive 32X

Sega Multi-Mega

Sega Mega Drive CD-1/2

Sega Master System & Sega Master System II

Sega Mega Drive & Sega Mega Drive II

Atari Lynx & Atari Lynx II

Sega Game Gear

The service doesn't seem to just apply to consoles either, but accessories such as controllers. According to Tech Centre's website, the company has "more than 200,000 repairs" under its belt to date. You can get a quote here.