A huge selection of adventure titles — both old & new — are now on sale on GOG as part of its "Point, Think, Click!" event.

The event, which kicked off yesterday, features 12 pages worth of deals on games, soundtracks, and DLC. This includes the opportunity to pick up both Return to Monkey Island and Tales of Monkey Island: The Complete Season for just £16.08 collectively, or the entire Broken Sword series (so far, at least) for just £6.85.

There are also a bunch of modern classics from other game companies too, like Telltale, Wadget Eyes Games, Amanita Design, and Application Systems Heidelberg, with some of the standouts to us being The Walking Dead: Season One (£3.00), The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow (£7.99), Lamplight City (£6.89), Samorost 3 (£6.19), Gemini Rue (£2.09), Unforeseen Incidents (£9.29), Primordia (£2.09), and Luna: The Shadow Dust (£11.96).

If you're a fan of adventure games, it's well worth taking a look, as there is bound to be something that will pique your interest.

The sale is scheduled to last until April 12th and will end at 7 am UTC.