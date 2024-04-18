Namco's 1993 arcade cult classic Numan Athletics has been confirmed as the next release in Hamster's Arcade Archives series.

A futuristic sports title with a range of wild and wacky events, it was sadly never ported to any home system at the time of release but would later find its way onto the Wii Virtual Console in Japan.

Our friends over at Nintendo Life covered the Wii release, saying:

Numan Athletics is the distilled essence of what makes arcade games so exciting – it’s over the top, noisy, bold – and fun. As with all the very best multiplayer games it’s easy to grasp and get everyone around the Wii together, but it has enough depth to reward skilled gamers and will encourage lone players back again and again to beat their best scores.

It was followed by an arcade sequel, Mach Breakers: Numan Athletics 2, in 1995.

Numan Athletics will hit the Switch and PS4 on 25th April 2024.