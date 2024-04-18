Udon Studios has announced that it is producing a new 4-issue Final Fight comic series in collaboration with IP holder Capcom, and it's launching in July.

Based on the 1989 arcade game of the same name, this series will seemingly tie-in with Udon's ongoing Street Fighter comic series, seeing as the two Capcom franchises are acknowledged to take place in the same universe.

In addition to this, Udon is releasing a crossover comic entitled Street Fighter Vs Final Fight for Free Comic Book Day in May.

A massive success in arcades, Final Fight was followed by two SNES-exclusive sequels, Final Fight 2 and Final Fight 3. We then got Final Fight Revenge and Final Fight Streetwise, two largely regrettable follow-ups.