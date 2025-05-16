A new fan translation patch was just released for the 1992 Super Famicom game American Oudan Ultra Quiz.

So, if you consider yourself an expert on Japanese and US-based trivia, as well as general knowledge, this could be a perfect opportunity to put your skills to the test.

The new translation is the work of the Japanese-to-English fan translator Krokodyl, who has previously provided translations for various Super Famicom (Wedding Peach, Dynami Tracer) and Satellaview games (Treasure Conflix) over on their website. It not only translates the game's text into English but provides some fixes for some factual errors, as well as other modifications and changes elsewhere where the original Japanese questions wouldn't necessarily make sense to translate (you can find more about these changes and the reasons for them over on their blog).

The game (which is translated here as Trans-America Ultra Quiz) is based on an old Japanese TV show that ran every year on Nippon TV from 1977 to 1992, which combined trivia-based questions with physical challenges and a globe-hopping premise. As Krokodyl notes, it is specifically based on Episode 16, which aired in four parts in June 1992 and was the last annual broadcast in its original run, before the series was later revived in 1998 for a special one-off program.

It was developed by Genki Co. Ltd and published by Tomy and had players answering yes or no, or multiple-choice questions. There are also a bunch of events to participate in as you travel around the world from Rock Paper Scissors to Hovercraft races and arcade-style shoot 'em-ups.

You can download the patch here. We also recommend checking out Krokodyl's notes on the translation for more detailed information about the history of the show itself.