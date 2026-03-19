One of the things I really love about modern-day retro gaming is the sheer number of aftermarket hardware upgrades available for systems that are now decades old.

From updated power supplies to improved AV connectivity and the ability to load games via SD cards, the world of retrofitted upgrades is fast-moving and packed with innovation – so when someone shows off a system that has been enhanced to the eyeballs, it's worth taking note.

"Is this my NES’ final form?" asks The Handlebar Gamer before showing off his impressive machine.

The list of upgrades is as follows:

The end result is perhaps the best way to play NES games on original hardware in 2026 – and a system we're very jealous of.

Have you been tempted to glow-up your older systems in this fashion? Let us know by posting a comment.