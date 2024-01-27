Released at the close of 1994 in Japan, Sega's 32-bit Saturn promised so much; the company had conquered 3D in the arcades, and this was the system that would bring that dominance to the home.

Unfortunately for Sega, Sony had other ideas, and its PlayStation console would utterly eclipse all rivals, selling an astonishing 102.49 million units globally; Saturn had to make do with 9.26 million, less than 10 percent of PS1's total.

That's enough for many armchair historians to brand Saturn an abject failure, but as those of us old enough to have lived through this period are aware, sales figures don't tell the whole story. Saturn was a 2D powerhouse and home to some of the finest arcade ports of the era, while its 3D muscle – which was admittedly put in the shade somewhat by Sony's console – contributed AAA titles like Virtua Fighter 2, Panzer Dragoon Saga, SEGA Rally and many, many more.

But this guide isn't concerned with listing Saturn's many, many positive points (we have a list of the best Saturn games for that); it's more concerned with how to bring your trusty console up to modern standards via a range of upgrades and accessories.

AV Upgrades

RetroTINK 5X Pro Upscaler

Upscalers like the RetroTINK 5X Pro allow you to take Saturn's standard definition analogue signal and turn it into something your modern-day flatscreen TV can use more effectively. This particular model will accept Saturn's crisp RGB SCART signal and transform it into pin-sharp 1080p – you can even add scanlines for additional authenticity.

While it's not cheap, the RetroTINK 5X Pro is a truly essential part of your Saturn armoury – and, if you're looking for something even more special (and expensive), you can check out the RetroTINK 4K.

It's also worth noting that the RetroTINK 5X Pro can be used with other retro systems, so while it seems like a big investment, all of your retro hardware will benefit.

